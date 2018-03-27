True Pundit

More Anti-Trump Bias Revealed: Anti-Trump FBI Agents Laughed About Comey Intervening In Election

Newly-revealed text messages between anti-Trump FBI agents show that the agents talked about former FBI Director James Comey intervening in the 2016 presidential election.

The texts between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, two high-level FBI agents, appear to show they were discussing and laughing about Comey getting involved in the election just days after the FBI opened a counterintelligence investigation spying on members of the Trump campaign.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) highlighted that the text from Lisa Page to Peter Strzok on July 28, 2016, said “Ha. First line made me smile.” The text cited an article where the first line in the article was “Potentially unpleasant news for Jim Comey: We need you to intervene in the 2016 election again.” – READ MORE

