More Anti-Trump Bias Revealed: Anti-Trump FBI Agents Laughed About Comey Intervening In Election

Newly-revealed text messages between anti-Trump FBI agents show that the agents talked about former FBI Director James Comey intervening in the 2016 presidential election.

The texts between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, two high-level FBI agents, appear to show they were discussing and laughing about Comey getting involved in the election just days after the FBI opened a counterintelligence investigation spying on members of the Trump campaign.

New July 2016 texts between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page show a troubling reference to former FBI Director James Comey potentially intervening in the 2016 election — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) March 25, 2018

July 28, 2016: Text from Lisa Page to Peter Strzok, citing this article (https://t.co/DHYlHa4ehm): “Ha. First line made me smile” The first line of that article? –“Potentially unpleasant news for Jim Comey: We need you to intervene in the 2016 election again” pic.twitter.com/tHNQGDsdgM — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) March 25, 2018

To be clear: these are two high level FBI agents who appear to be discussing/laughing about the FBI Director potentially getting involved in the 2016 election–just days after the “Russia investigation” into the Trump campaign had begun. The timeline here is concerning. — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) March 25, 2018

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) highlighted that the text from Lisa Page to Peter Strzok on July 28, 2016, said “Ha. First line made me smile.” The text cited an article where the first line in the article was “Potentially unpleasant news for Jim Comey: We need you to intervene in the 2016 election again.” – READ MORE

