NFL Owners (Quietly) Prepare for Supreme Court to Legalize National Sports Betting; We’ll Tell You When

Las Vegas could have some competition in a matter of weeks, after the U.S. Supreme Court decides on whether to make sports wagering legal in all states.

But NFL owners seem to be hedging their bets that the SCOTUS will decide against the league and give sports betting a national green light.

Within weeks.

Just in time for the 2018 football season.

Many recent signs point to this conclusion, including word today from a respected NFL insider who said the owner have commissioned a previously secret study on gambling as NFL owners prepare to accept the court’s ruling.

Sources: The owners were presented with the findings of a previously secret study on gambling and the patterns of behavior associated with it. They received an update on technology and made sure the league is ready in case it is legalized. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 27, 2018

