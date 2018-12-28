WATCH: Joe Scarborough Attacks Trump for Using Troops as ‘Captive Audience’

Even Donald Trump’s harshest critics are giving the president some degree of credit for stepping up and visiting U.S. service members in Iraq on Wednesday. But while MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough joined the chorus recognizing Trump’s step in the right direction, he offered a harsh view of what the president actually did once he arrived in the war zone.

“You know, the president’s trip to Iraq and Germany,” Scarborough said after rolling a clip of Trump’s speech, “they were very good and valuable uses of the president’s time over the Christmas holidays.”

Scarborough noted that the troops appeared happy with the visit from their commander in chief and expressed gratitude for the visit. But his tone quickly shifted when he discussed the content of the president’s remarks.

“But we should also be concerned that Mr. Trump once again used a captive audience of American heroes to push his unpopular domestic agenda — this time, the wall,” he added. – READ MORE