Sanders teases possible 2020 White House bid, tears into ‘Wall Street Democrats’

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Thursday slammed “Wall Street Democrats” campaigning against his progressive goals while teasing a possible 2020 White House bid.

Sanders slammed think tank Third Way for running ads in early primary states that single him out, accusing the group of attempting to undermine his progressive goals.

In a fundraising email, Sanders asked for donations to “fight back” and send a message that “we will NOT let the political and financial elite of this country buy this election and scare candidates from supporting a progressive agenda.”

“They not only want to discourage or defeat a Sanders candidacy, they want to make sure that the progressive agenda is not advanced by anyone,” the letter reads.

Sanders accused groups like Third Way of wanting to return to a “failed corporate approach,” which he claimed led to increased income and wealth inequality. – READ MORE