Another women’s college will admit men who ‘identify and live as women’ — because of Obama-era rules

Stephens College — a traditionally women-only college in Columbia, Missouri, founded around 1833 — will now admit men who identify as women.

According to Inside Higher Ed, the school has announced that its administration will “admit and enroll students who were not born female, but who identify and live as women.”

Transgender women “will need to provide legal documentation that they are legally women or that they are transitioning to female,” according to the school’s policy.

The policy does not specify or define what it means to live as a woman.

Contrarily, biological women who believe that they are men will not be permitted to attend the school, despite being biologically female. – READ MORE