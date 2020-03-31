WATCH: Joe Biden Mistakenly Calls Coronavirus the ‘Luhan Virus’

Democrat presidential front runner Joe Biden called the coronavirus by the wrong name again during a virtual town hall on Friday.

Biden was criticizing President Trump for what he calls the spreading virus, and claimed the G7 was unable to come up with a unified statement because Trump was insisting on calling it the “Wuhan virus.” – READ MORE

