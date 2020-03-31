WATCH: Joe Biden Mistakenly Calls Coronavirus the ‘Luhan Virus’

Democrat presidential front runner Joe Biden called the coronavirus by the wrong name again during a virtual town hall on Friday.

The coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China. Joe Biden just referred to it as the “Luhan” virus. He has no clue what we’re fighting. This comes after he mixed up the coronavirus with SARS. pic.twitter.com/OkA5WjKnj1 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 27, 2020

Biden was criticizing President Trump for what he calls the spreading virus, and claimed the G7 was unable to come up with a unified statement because Trump was insisting on calling it the “Wuhan virus.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --