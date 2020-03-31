Biden Calls Rise In Trump’s Approval Rating ‘A Typical American Response’ (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Joe Biden is not attributing the uptick in President Donald Trump’s approval rating to his performance.

“Well I think that’s a typical American response,” Biden said, adding, “In every single crisis we have had … president’s ratings have always gone up in a crisis.”

Biden claimed that the proof “is going to be in the pudding.”

He expressed his hopes for where the country will be by the fall and the president’s response to the crisis. – READ MORE

