Crenshaw blasts Hillary Clinton’s criticism of Trump amid coronavirus crisis: ‘Now is not the time’

Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw blasted former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Sunday for her swipe against President Trump amid the growing coronavirus outbreak within the U.S.

“One of the things I talk a lot about is outrage culture and this newfound issue where we find the worst of each other, and we question each other’s intentions, and that happens all the time in politics… but now is not the time to do that,” Crenshaw told “Fox & Friends” Sunday.

Delete your account. This isn’t the time. This can’t be the new normal, where American tragedy is applauded for the sake of political opportunism. https://t.co/7aYatlS8jV — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 27, 2020

“There is a pandemic going on and somebody like Hillary Clinton is so used to taking political jabs at the president or her political opponents any time there’s an outcome that is unfortunate, but this isn’t the time. This is a tragedy for all Americans and the entire world.”

Since the availability of testing kits has broadened in recent days, the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. has jumped. Responding to an article by the New York Times headlined, “The U.S. now leads the world in coronavirus cases,” Clinton took the opportunity to knock her former 2016 rival on Twitter. – READ MORE

