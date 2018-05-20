True Pundit

WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Says Lawmakers Care More About NRA Donations Than America’s Children

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel echoed others after the shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas and criticized politicians for not acting on gun violence.

But Kimmel seemed to be especially personal with his criticism on Friday, saying that pro-Second Amendment lawmakers actually cared more about National Rifle Association (NRA) support than the nation’s children.

“They care more about the support of the NRA than they do about children,” Kimmel said. – READ MORE

"They're too cowardly to do the right thing."

