Entertainment
Jim Carrey takes aim at Kent State grad who posed with AR-10
Actor Jim Carrey branched out from his usual portraits of President Trump’s administration on Friday, instead painting a former Kent State University student whose gun-touting graduation photos went viral.
Carrey uploaded his artwork to Twitter on Friday, depicting Kaitlin Bennett posing with her AR-10 on the Ohio campus.
And the devil said, “Thanks a bunch Goldilocks. Enjoy the show in Santa Fe tomorrow. Someday, real soon, I’ll have you for dinner.” pic.twitter.com/h1G6smzK5t
— Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 19, 2018
“And the devil said, ‘Thanks a bunch Goldilocks. Enjoy the show in Santa Fe tomorrow. Someday, real soon, I’ll have you for dinner,’ Carrey captioned his portrait. – READ MORE
