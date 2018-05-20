True Pundit

Entertainment

Jim Carrey takes aim at Kent State grad who posed with AR-10

Posted on by
Share:

Actor Jim Carrey branched out from his usual portraits of President Trump’s administration on Friday, instead painting a former Kent State University student whose gun-touting graduation photos went viral.

Carrey uploaded his artwork to Twitter on Friday, depicting Kaitlin Bennett posing with her AR-10 on the Ohio campus.

“And the devil said, ‘Thanks a bunch Goldilocks. Enjoy the show in Santa Fe tomorrow. Someday, real soon, I’ll have you for dinner,’ Carrey captioned his portrait.  – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Jim Carrey takes aim at Kent State grad who posed with AR-10
Jim Carrey takes aim at Kent State grad who posed with AR-10

Actor Jim Carrey branched out from his usual portraits of President Trump’s administration on Friday, instead painting a former Kent State University student whose gun-touting graduation photos went viral.

TheHill TheHill
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: