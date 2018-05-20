Al Sharpton: Royal wedding shows white supremacy is ‘on its last breath’

Rev. Al Sharpton said Saturday’s nuptials between the U.K.’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a biracial American actress, show that white male supremacy is “on its last breath.”

“When you got little white girls in Wales saying, ‘I want to be like Meghan,’ there’s a shift worldwide that white male supremacy is on its last breath,” Sharpton said.

Sharpton was speaking during his weekly National Action Network rally in Harlem as the couple were wed at Windsor Castle, The New York Daily reported.

The reverend said Markle’s new platform on the world stage will give young girls a role model to look up to, joining the ranks of women like former first lady Michelle Obama.

“When you have little white girls in Arkansas look up and say, ‘I want to be beautiful and smart like Michelle Obama. I want to dress like the Obama girls (Sasha and Malia),’ that’s where that white supremacy is questioned,” Sharpton said. “White parents in their living room say, ‘We’ve got to do something.’ That’s what Trump played on. ‘We’re losing control of our own children.’” – READ MORE

