WATCH: Jimmy Buffett drops the mic after national anthem at NFC Championship

Lifelong New Orleans Saints fan Jimmy Buffett made a point during his performance of the national anthem ahead of the NFC Championship on Sunday — and the Internet is trying its hardest to figure out what that point was.

The “Margaritaville” singer’s rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner” seemed to lack melody, but was more mundane than offensive.

However, it was the conclusion of the performance that baffled the world: He deliberately and pointedly dropped his microphone.

Never in my life did I think I’d see a Jimmy Buffett mic drop. #LARvsNO pic.twitter.com/7e27uI7Z3o — Adrian Garro (@adriangarro) January 20, 2019

Twitter took note of the move, as well as the general lack of tone in the vocals:

"Jimmy Buffett dropped the mic after singing the national them," WWL-TV reporter Andrew Doak tweeted. "Saints by 20."