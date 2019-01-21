MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch: Trump Will Start Civil War if Impeached (VIDEO)

Appearing On Msnbc’s Hardball Friday, Contributor Donny Deutsch Claimed President Donald Trump Will Start A Civil War In The United States If He Is Impeached.

CHRIS MATTHEWS: Donny, it’s great to have you on the show. I watch you on all the other shows, so I’m going to take advantage of you being here. Tell me about Donald Trump. If he gets impeached, but not convicted, say that happens. It’s very likely something like that will happen. What’s he going to do? Is he going to run for re-election? Is he going to form a government in exile?

DONNY DEUTSCH: This is the scary part, this is where it ends. He's going to tell people to take to the streets. That's his last move. He owns 50, 60 how many voters, 30 percent. He's going to say they're trying to take your president away, don't let them do it. We're going to the streets. We're going to create a civil war, and then take it one step further than that, then he's gonna monetize it and say, and I'm starting the Trump revolutionary network. You can join for $6-a-month subscription.