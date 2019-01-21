‘Disarm America Movement’ Gunning for Your Second Amendment Rights

The “disarm America Movement” Is Gunning For Your Second Amendment Rights Via Increased Gun Control Funding, Anti-gun Office Holders, And Aspiring Political Candidates Bent On Banning Whole Categories Of Firearms.

An NRATV report specifically applies the “Disarm America Movement” moniker to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Chris Murphy (D-CT), and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), as well as the Democrats lining up to win their party’s 2020 nomination. They note that these Democrats perpetuate the “farcical strategies … universal background checks—the newest and shiniest object the Disarm America Movement has brought to the table.”

NRATV notes that “the all-out push for universal background checks displays the anti-gun advocates’ ignorance and skills in public relations, not in practical solutions or in public safety.”

They note that the “Disarm America Movement” is also pushing limits on magazine capacity and waiting periods on gun purchases. At the state level, Oregon Democrats are pushing licensing of gun owners, a 20-round per month purchase limit on ammunition, and a five-round capacity limit on ammo magazines. – READ MORE