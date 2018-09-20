The New York Times issues major correction to Kavanaugh sexual assault story

It’s one thing to misspell a name or get a specific date wrong. It’s another thing entirely to report that a supposed witness to a sexual assault says he remembers it happening when he has said the exact opposite.

For an example of the latter, we turn to the New York Times, which published a report Tuesday titled, “ Christine Blasey Ford Wants F.B.I. to Investigate Kavanaugh Before She Testifies.”

Ford alleges Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the 1980s when they were both in high school.

This is where the Times report goes off the rail. The paper’s Tuesday report included a passage that originally read [emphasis added]:

One possible witness is a friend of Judge Kavanaugh’s, Mark Judge, who Dr. Blasey said was in the room with Judge Kavanaugh when the assault occurred. Mr. Judge had told the Judiciary Committee that he does remember the episode and has nothing more to say, seemingly foreclosing the possibility of an additional witness interview, at least for now.

The Times’ mistake remained on its website for more than 40 minutes before anyone caught it. The paper has since amended the story to correct its obviously huge error. The report bears an editor’s note now that reads, “An earlier version of this article misstated what Mark Judge told the Senate Judiciary Committee. He said that he does not remember the episode, not that he does.” – READ MORE