WATCH: Jill Stein Loses Control Over Allegations That Russians Helped Her Campaign

Last week, Special Counsel Robert Mueller made the shocking claim that several Russian operatives helped Green Party candidate Jill Stein’s campaign gain traction online in an effort to send the 2016 American presidential election swirling into chaos — and Jill Stein isn’t a fan of media bringing it up.

But Jill Stein still wasn’t happy when, over the weekend, an MSNBC anchor broached the subject of Russian help.

Stein doesn’t seem too worried about the help she received from a foreign entity hellbent on illegally meddling in an American election. She’s more concerned with how much airtime MSNBC — a network that does not, in fact, support President Donald Trump — gave to Trump during the election, as compared to how much it gave her, a third-tier candidate who barely registered in the popular vote count. – READ MORE

