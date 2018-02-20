L.A Homeless Problem Getting Worse

The homeless crisis in Los Angeles has reached crisis-level proportions, with the number of men and women living on the street surpassing the supply of new housing, according to the L.A. Times.

A report from L.A. county’s homelessness agency shows that city officials have been underestimating the needed amount of new housing, ensuring that the city’s “$73-million annual shortfall in funding for the comprehensive homelessness program could more than triple.”

“Providing permanent housing for the county’s chronically homeless population would require more than 20,000 new units, about 5,000 more than projected two years ago,” reports the Times. “The estimated shortage of emergency shelter and short-term rental subsidies also increased by double-digit percentages.”

In the past two years, Los Angeles has seen a spike in tent encampments that coincides with rising costs for housing. Just last year, the massive fire in the city’s Sepulveda pass was sparked by a homeless encampment, causing lost homes and damage to public property. – READ MORE

