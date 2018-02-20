Missouri Business Owner Threatened, Harassed for Displaying Flags Supporting Police

A business owner from St. Louis, Missouri, says she and other small business owners are being harassed for displaying flags in support of police officers.

Cherri Elder, the owner of Elder’s Antiques, told KMOV that she and other business owners had formed relationships with the police officers in charge of patrolling the area and wanted to show support for them by displaying an American flag with a blue stripe in front of her business.

But not everyone in the area accepted her flag.

“People came by, they would cuss at you, harass you,” she said, “They would harass the customers.”

Elder removed the flag to avoid further confrontation but found a written threat placed in front of her store a month later.

“Pig supporters not welcome. Flag goes down or you go down,” the message reportedly read. – READ MORE

