WATCH: Jill Biden Tells Voters to ‘Swallow a Little Bit’ to Elect Biden Even If Other 2020 Dems ‘Might Be Better’

Even if other candidates might have better policies, former second lady Jill Biden is urging voters to consider voting for her husband and 2020 Democratic primary contender Joe Biden because he’ll “beat” President Donald Trump.

Dr. Jill Biden urges voters to consider her husband’s electability, saying: “your candidate might be better on, I don’t know, healthcare than Joe is, but you’ve got to look at who’s going to win this election.” pic.twitter.com/xdPk95wWnv — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 19, 2019

The former vice president’s wife offered an electability argument, telling voters to “swallow a little bit” on Monday during a campaign stop in Manchester, New Hampshire:

“So yes, you know, your candidate might be better on, I don’t know, healthcare than Joe is, but you’ve got to look at who’s going to win this election, and maybe you have to swallow a little bit and say, ‘OK, I personally like so and so better,’ but your bottom line has to be that we have to beat Trump.”

“I know that not all of you are committed to my husband, and I respect that, but I want you to think about your candidate, his or her electability, and who’s going to win this race,” Biden continued with her blunt argument.

"You know, you may like another candidate better but you have to look at who's going to win," she said, adding, "Joe is that person."