Elizabeth Warren Offers Apology at Native-American Forum on Monday

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) apologized on Monday to an audience of Native-Americans in Sioux City, Iowa, for the way she handled past claims that she was of native ancestry.

She told a group of tribal leaders in the crucial early-voting state that she realized all of it had been an error on her part.

“Now, before I go any further in this, I want to say this: Like anyone who’s been honest with themselves, I know that I have made mistakes,” said Warren during the forum for presidential candidates.

“I am sorry for harm I have caused. I have listened and I have learned a lot.”

“And I am grateful for the many conversations that we’ve had together,” she added.

As Time.com explained, Warren garnered a standing ovation from the audience at the beginning of the two-day forum, which is drawing 10 other Democratic candidates as well for the White House.

The event promises to "test Warren's ability to move beyond the flap over her discussions of her heritage, for which she had previously apologized privately to the Cherokee Nation," Timealso reported.