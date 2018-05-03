WATCH: Jared Kushner is ‘disposable’ as far as Rudy Giuliani is concerned

Giuliani says Ivanka is a red line, but Jared is… “disposable.” Hard to tell if this is Giuliani’s sense of humor, or if he’s signaling that Jared is in trouble. pic.twitter.com/pvKjoaCRqY — Shelby Holliday (@shelbyholliday) May 3, 2018

During his interview Wednesday night with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Giuliani, vocal Trump surrogate turned key member of his legal team, said he’s pretty sure he would personally “get on my charger and go ride into their offices with a lance if they go after Ivanka. Now, if they do do Ivanka, which I doubt they will, the whole country will turn on them. They’re going after his daughter?”

Hannity asked what might happen if her husband, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, becomes a target. Giuliani praised Kushner as “a fine man, you know that, but men are disposable. But a fine woman like Ivanka? Come on.” – READ MORE

