Trump says Stormy payment never came from campaign, was meant to stop ‘false’ claims

President Donald Trump said Thursday reimbursement to his personal lawyer for hush money paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels was done through a monthly retainer and “had nothing to do with the campaign.”

On Twitter, Trump says his personal attorney Michael Cohen received a monthly retainer “from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA.” He added that the agreement “was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair.”

Trump’s tweets outlining the arrangement came after Rudy Giuliani, one of his attorneys, said Wednesday that Trump reimbursed Cohen for $130,000 in hush money to Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election, appearing to contradict the president’s past claims that he didn’t know the source of the money. – READ MORE

