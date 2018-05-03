Trump reimbursed Michael Cohen’s $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, Giuliani says

President Donald Trump repaid Michael Cohen the $130,000 that his lawyer paid porn star Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 election for her silence about an alleged affair with Trump — and the president said Thursday morning the reimbursement didn’t come from campaign funds and he suggested it was perfectly appropriate.

Appearing Wednesday night on Fox News’ “Hannity,” Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor and ex-U.S. attorney whom Trump hired to join his legal team last month, revealed for the first time that Trump had paid back the money to Cohen, who had said previously he paid Daniels out of his own pocket and without Trump’s knowledge.

“That was money that was paid by his lawyer” to Daniels, Giuliani told Sean Hannity of Cohen’s $130,000 payment. “The president reimbursed it over several months,” Giuliani said, adding the payment didn’t constitute an illegal campaign contribution, as Democrats and other critics of Trump have contended, because it didn’t come from Trump campaign funds. – READ MORE

