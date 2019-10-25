WATCH – James Younger at 3 Years: ‘Mommy Tells Me I’m a Girl’

Jeffrey Younger, the father of a young boy whose mother is reportedly “transitioning” him to become a girl, has shared a video of his son at three years of age in which he tells his father, “Mommy tells me I’m a girl.”

On his Save James website, which serves as a crowdfunding site, Jeffrey Younger, the father of now seven-year-old James, features a video he recorded of his son at age three. In the video, Younger asks his son, “You’re a boy, right?”

“No,” James replied. “I’m a girl.”

“Who told you you’re a girl?” the father asked.

“Mommy,” the boy responded. – READ MORE