Schools Are Canceling Halloween Celebrations Over Inclusivity

The War on Halloween continues in 2019 as schools across the country announce they will not be celebrating the beloved holiday over issues of inclusivity.

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, announced last month that Halloween celebrations alienate certain members of the staff and student body who do not participate for religious or personal reasons as well as those who cannot afford costumes.

“As part of our school and district-wide commitment to equity, we are focused on building community and creating inclusive, welcoming environments for all,” the statement from the superintendents read. “While we recognize that Halloween is a fun tradition for many, it is not a holiday that is celebrated by everyone for various reasons and we want to honor that.”

“We are also aware of the range of inequities that are embedded in Halloween celebrations that take place as part of the school day and the unintended negative impact that it can have on some students, families, and staff,” the statement continued. “As a result, we are moving away from Halloween celebrations that include costumes and similar traditions during the school day. We are confident our school communities will find new and engaging ways to build community within their schools.” – READ MORE