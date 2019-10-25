NYT Columnist Suggests Trump Will Use ‘Mob’ Tactics to ‘Rough Up’ Impeachment Witnesses

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman is urging House Democrats to take “precautions” to protect themselves in the event that President Donald Trump and his supporters start using “mob” tactics such as “roughing up the witnesses” called to testify in impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Krugman shared his opinion of a House Republican publicity stunt in which several members of the caucus barged into the secure facility where House lawmakers have been interviewing witnesses in the ongoing impeachment inquiry into Trump’s actions regarding Ukraine.

The effort to physically disrupt the witness testimony, Krugman suggested, would inevitably be followed by more sinister tactics, and he urged House Democrats to start “thinking about precautions” because “anything is possible.” Krugman went on to compare Trump and his allies to a mob, suggesting that “the next step would be roughing up the witnesses.” – READ MORE

