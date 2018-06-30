True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Ivanka Breaks Silence on Samantha Bee’s ‘Feckless C**t’ Comment — Her Response Is Pure Class

Posted on by
Share:

During a Friday interview with Fox Business, Special Assistant to the President Ivanka Trump addressed for the first time the vulgar insult hurled at her by comedian Samantha Bee.

She gave a classy response when asked about the incident, during which Bee called Trump a “feckless c**t” for her “tone-deaf” social media post as the Trump administration controversially separated families at the border.

“That means that I’ll absorb the body blows that come my way, but it is important to me to focus on the task at hand, which is serving the American people and using this moment in my life to advance an agenda that I deeply believe in and feel very fortunate to be able to work on,” she added.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Ivanka Breaks Silence on Samantha Bee's 'Feckless C**t' Comment — Her Response Is Pure Class
Ivanka Breaks Silence on Samantha Bee's 'Feckless C**t' Comment — Her Response Is Pure Class

"I made a conscientious decision a long time ago that I was not going to get into the fray."

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: