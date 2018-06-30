Politics TV
WATCH: Ivanka Breaks Silence on Samantha Bee’s ‘Feckless C**t’ Comment — Her Response Is Pure Class
During a Friday interview with Fox Business, Special Assistant to the President Ivanka Trump addressed for the first time the vulgar insult hurled at her by comedian Samantha Bee.
She gave a classy response when asked about the incident, during which Bee called Trump a “feckless c**t” for her “tone-deaf” social media post as the Trump administration controversially separated families at the border.
.@IvankaTrump on Samantha Bee's vulgar comment towards her: "For me, I never allow myself to forget the extraordinary privilege that I have to serve this country…I have chosen and I made a conscientious decision a long time ago that I was not going to get into the fray." pic.twitter.com/jRfysd3H7O
— FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) June 29, 2018
“That means that I’ll absorb the body blows that come my way, but it is important to me to focus on the task at hand, which is serving the American people and using this moment in my life to advance an agenda that I deeply believe in and feel very fortunate to be able to work on,” she added.- READ MORE