WATCH: Ivanka Breaks Silence on Samantha Bee’s ‘Feckless C**t’ Comment — Her Response Is Pure Class

During a Friday interview with Fox Business, Special Assistant to the President Ivanka Trump addressed for the first time the vulgar insult hurled at her by comedian Samantha Bee.

She gave a classy response when asked about the incident, during which Bee called Trump a “feckless c**t” for her “tone-deaf” social media post as the Trump administration controversially separated families at the border.

.@IvankaTrump on Samantha Bee's vulgar comment towards her: "For me, I never allow myself to forget the extraordinary privilege that I have to serve this country…I have chosen and I made a conscientious decision a long time ago that I was not going to get into the fray." pic.twitter.com/jRfysd3H7O — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) June 29, 2018