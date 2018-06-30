DESPERATION: HuffPo Tells Democrats To Stack SCOTUS With 11 Justices Next Term

Desperation is the Left’s modus operandi now that Justice Anthony Kennedy has announced his retirement from the Supreme Court. Instead of stealthily pushing their fascism, they now advocate it openly. In fact, it’s their only recourse. Case-in-point: HuffPo literally just advocated that Democrats stack SCOTUS with 11 justices come next presidential term so they can implement their agenda by fiat.

“Hey, Democrats: Pack The Court,” reads the headline by Zach Carter.

With the many wins the Trump administration received during this last round of SCOTUS decisions, Zach Carter laments that all three branches of power — Legislative, Judicial, and Executive — are being “used to advance the ideology and agenda of international fascism,” which he believes can only be beaten by implementing a fascist idea of his own: a Supreme Court flooded with leftists. He also stresses that should conservatives have their way, Barack Obama’s precious legacy and the beloved Roe v. Wade will go into the ash-heap of history.

“Democrats have no choice but to implement structural reforms to the judiciary if they hope to prevent decades of rule by the alt-right in America,” writes Carter. “At a minimum, that will mean expanding the Supreme Court bench to 11 justices under the next Democratic president. Other reforms, including term limits to remove aging conservatives, may well be appropriate.” – READ MORE

