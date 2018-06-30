True Pundit

Racist ‘Cotton-Picking’ Insult Hurled at FBN’s Charles Payne — He Swats It Down With Fire Response

A social media user hurled a racist insult at Fox Business Network’s Charles Payne on Thursday in response to his criticism of Democrats screaming hypocrisy over the GOP’s plan to push through a Supreme Court nomineeahead of the November midterms — and his clapback was fire.

Referencing a regular Fox News guest’s recent controversial “cotton-picking” comment, a social media user tweeted at him, “Go back to picking cotton like your Fox friends suggest!”

Payne, however, wasn’t phased and shut down the racist comment with an incredible response:

Racist 'Cotton-Picking' Insult Hurled at FBN's Charles Payne — He Swats It Down With Fire Response

"The only time I talk about cotton is deciding Egyptian or Pima."

