Racist ‘Cotton-Picking’ Insult Hurled at FBN’s Charles Payne — He Swats It Down With Fire Response

A social media user hurled a racist insult at Fox Business Network’s Charles Payne on Thursday in response to his criticism of Democrats screaming hypocrisy over the GOP’s plan to push through a Supreme Court nomineeahead of the November midterms — and his clapback was fire.

Supreme Court Nomination Vote

I understood the GOP argument (borrowed from Joe Biden) there shouldn't be a vote on the nominee during a presidential election year but now democrats are saying that rule should apply in any election year including local dog catcher.

Gotcha. — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) June 27, 2018

Referencing a regular Fox News guest’s recent controversial “cotton-picking” comment, a social media user tweeted at him, “Go back to picking cotton like your Fox friends suggest!”

Go back to picking cotton like your Fox friends suggest! https://t.co/k2tzY7AE6J — Big V (@friend11_v) June 28, 2018

Payne, however, wasn’t phased and shut down the racist comment with an incredible response:

Its an ugly term no matter who uses it including you my friend. My mom picked cotton in hot the Alabama sun for extra money ($2.00 for 100 pounds) when she was growing up. Her hard work and sacrifice positioned me so the only time I talk about cotton is deciding Egyptian or Pima https://t.co/VijU4rf4Ct — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) June 28, 2018

