WATCH: Ilhan Omar Wants Trump Dealt With Like Murderous Mob Boss

Speaking on MSNBC’s “The Beat” with leftist host Ari Melber, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN) compared President Trump to a mob boss, saying, “I’ve used examples where you’ve had mob bosses who have committed atrocity after atrocity, have violated our criminal codes of conduct, and we got them on one narrow case, but they get to serve time.” When Melber gushed that Omar was “artfully making a comparison on the legal precedent to this president and Al Capone,” the murderous mobster of the Prohibition Era, Omar answered, “Yes.”

Omar, who herself has been the subject of ethics allegations, also stated, “It’s important for us to impeach him so that we can restore the integrity and the honesty and the trust of the presidency.” – READ MORE