Former Obama White House Official to Lead Impeachment Questioning

Norm Eisen, a former White House official under President Barack Obama, has been chosen to lead the questioning of expert witnesses on the first day of the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment inquiry on Wednesday.

Eisen founded a left-wing organization called Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) before going on to join the Obama administration. As Andrew Breitbart pointed out in 2011, Eisen served as the “ethics czar” in the Obama White House. In that capacity, he opened White House visitor logs to the public — but the White House would not confirm the identities of people on the logs, leading Breitbart to mock the logs as the “guess” list.

Obama later appointed Eisen as Ambassador to the Czech Republic. Upon his return, Eisen joined the Brookings Institution and also served as a CNN political commentator, according to his Brookings biographical page.

Eisen has been a habitual Trump critic since the start of the administration. He "appears on CNN almost every time Trump is embroiled in a legal scandal, which is to say, all the time," Washington Monthly reported a year ago.