Norm Eisen, Democrat Impeachment Counsel, Linked to George Soros

Norm Eisen, the counsel chosen by Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee to question “expert” witnesses Wednesday at its first impeachment inquiry, founded an organization funded in part by billionaire left-wing financier George Soros.

Eisen founded Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) before going on to work for President Barack Obama as the White House “ethics czar,” where he oversaw the opening of visitor logs (though administration officials simply responded by taking meetings with lobbyists offsite).

He was later appointed as U.S. Ambassador to the Czech Republic, and returned to take up a post at the liberal Brookings Institution. He was also a CNN political commentator until this year, and appeared on television frequently to attack the Trump administration.

Open Society Institute was an early funder of CREW, which quickly developed a reputation for left-wing bias. As recently as 2017, the Washington Times noted, Soros's Open Society Foundations "donated $1.35 million in 2017."