WATCH: Ilhan Omar Attacks Conservative People Of Faith On House Floor

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) attacked conservative people on the floor of the House of Representatives on Wednesday over their advocacy for pro-life stances on abortion.

“I rise today to defy the horrifying attacks happening against women’s reproductive rights all across this country,” Omar began.”Religious fundamentalists are currently trying to manipulate state laws in order to impose their beliefs on an entire society, all with complete disregard for voices and the rights of American women.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) attacks conservative people of faith on the House floor, suggests that their concern for unborn babies is not genuine and they are hypocrites pic.twitter.com/XGiWwB51GV — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 23, 2019

"The recent efforts like those in Alabama, in Georgia, are only the latest in a long history of efforts to criminalize women for simply existing, to punish us when we don't conform to their attempts to control us," Omar continued.