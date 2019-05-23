Pelosi urges Trump aides, family to stage an ‘intervention’ for the ‘good of the country’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday urged members of the Trump family, White House staff, and administration officials to stage an “intervention” for President Trump, after claiming again that he had a “temper tantrum” a day earlier.

During her weekly press briefing, Pelosi, D-Calif., was asked about the contentious—and short—meeting at the White House on Wednesday among her, the president, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., originally slated to discuss a potential bipartisan infrastructure deal.

Minutes before the meeting, Pelosi accused the president of being “engaged in a cover-up” with regard to the Russia investigation. Trump did not stay in the meeting with the Democratic leaders for more than several minutes, and blasted Pelosi’s comments moments after.

“The president stormed out, pounded the table, walked out the door,” Pelosi told reporters. “Another temper tantrum, again, I pray for the president of the United States. I wish that his family, the administration, and his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country.”

Pelosi also claimed that the president was using her comments about a "cover-up" as an "excuse" not to negotiate with Democrats.