New poll has ‘Amazon-sized’ problem for Ocasio-Cortez in her home district: report

Former Rep. Joe Crowley (D-N.Y.), who lost his seat to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D), said Saturday that the 29-year-old congresswoman is the lawmaker “most vulnerable” to defeat in 2020.

New polling data suggest Crowley’s prediction is correct. The data, released by an anti-Ocasio-Cortez political action committee, revealed that Ocasio-Cortez is not well-liked in her home district — nor does everyone even know who she is.

According to the Daily Caller, the on-the-ground data suggest that Ocasio-Cortez has an “Amazon-sized” problem in New York’s 14th congressional district, despite enjoying national fame.

Data collected by the Stop AOC PAC earlier this month found that only 20 percent of the district view Ocasio-Cortez favorably, while more than double that — 44 percent — view her unfavorably.

A whopping 36 percent even said they are not familiar with millennial lawmaker. – READ MORE