Sessions Drops a Stunner, Appoints a ‘Person Outside of Washington’ to Investigate FISA Abuse Claims (VIDEO)

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced this week he’s “seriously” considering lawmakers’ request for a special counsel investigation into alleged political bias within the FBI.

Sessions announced his plans after Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) called for a second special counsel to look into Republican claims of bias within the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) process.

The attorney general told Fox News’ Shannon Bream on Wednesday he has “appointed a person outside of Washington — many years in the Department of Justice — to look at all the allegations that the House Judiciary Committee members sent to us” to determine whether a separate special counsel is warranted.

“I also am well aware that we have a responsibility to ensure the integrity of the FISA process,” Sessions said. “We are not afraid to look at that.” – READ MORE

