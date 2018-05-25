Politics TV
WATCH: How Trump Reacted When He Saw A Line Of Cops Protecting Him Shows Where His Priorities Truly Lie
President Donald Trump attended a roundtable discussion on illegal immigration and MS-13 in Bethpage, New York on Wednesday where he met with families who have lost loved ones at the hands of the brutal gang.
.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump loves our law enforcement officers all around the country – as seen here with @NYSPolice and @NassauCountyPD on his way to Marine One in Bethpage, New York. #LESM🚔🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HP0JpiXFYz
— Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) May 23, 2018
After the event ended, Trump headed back to Marine One to leave, but then he noticed a group of law enforcement officers who wanted to meet him.- READ MORE
