WATCH: How Trump Reacted When He Saw A Line Of Cops Protecting Him Shows Where His Priorities Truly Lie

President Donald Trump attended a roundtable discussion on illegal immigration and MS-13 in Bethpage, New York on Wednesday where he met with families who have lost loved ones at the hands of the brutal gang.

.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump loves our law enforcement officers all around the country – as seen here with @NYSPolice and @NassauCountyPD on his way to Marine One in Bethpage, New York. #LESM🚔🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HP0JpiXFYz — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) May 23, 2018

After the event ended, Trump headed back to Marine One to leave, but then he noticed a group of law enforcement officers who wanted to meet him.- READ MORE

