‘Show Dogs’ Pulled From Theaters After Parents Complain Of Pedophile Messaging

It began with a trickle and turned into a storm when mommy blogger Terina Maldonado of Macaroni Kid sounded the alarm over one of the film’s wildly inappropriate plot points that sent a dangerously creepy message to children.

The backlash against “Show Dogs” has come swift and fierce, including from left-wing outlets like Slate, which also castigated the film for having a whole plotline dedicated to unwanted genitals fondling in a children’s movie. The National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) said the film pushes a “troubling message that grooms children for sexual abuse.” The group’s executive director, Karen Hawkins, noted that this comfortable “zen place” the character Max ascends to during the unwanted touching is a tactic used by child molesters.

“Disturbingly, these are similar tactics child abusers use when grooming children—telling them to pretend they are somewhere else and that they will get a reward for withstanding their discomfort,” she said. “Children’s movies must be held to a higher standard, and must teach children bodily autonomy, the ability to say ‘no’ and safety, not confusing messages endorsing unwanted genital touching.”

Now, less than a week after its debut, which pulled in an abysmal $6 million on its opening weekend and a “rotten” score of 23% on the Tomatometer , the film’s producers have released a statement apologizing to the offended parents while promising to make amends. – READ MORE

