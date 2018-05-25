Santa Fe Survivor, CNN Challenge Nancy Pelosi On Armed Guards: Your Building Is Secure (VIDEO)

At CNN’s town hall event on Wednesday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi was challenged on her position against hardening schools by funding armed guards. Pelosi was faced with a question by a teen survivor of the recent Santa Fe High School shooting who inquired about arming teachers, and was further pressed by CNN’s Chris Cuomo, who noted that Pelosi herself is protected by armed guards.

The Democrat struggled to find an adequate response, often weakly suggesting that this simple was “not the answer” to the school shooting issue while citing “background checks” as part of the solution.

“Where does the government stand on arming and training our teachers, much in the way we use air marshals on airplanes?” asked Santa Fe senior Alexis Wilson. – READ MORE

