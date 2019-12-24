WATCH: House Democrat floats wild conspiracy theory about President Trump and Russia that stuns CNN host

Democratic Rep. Norma Torres (Calif.) floated a wild conspiracy theory on Friday, suggesting without evidence that President Donald Trump is acting as a “handmaid” to Russia because Russian President Vladimir Putin is blackmailing him.

Democrat Rep. Norma Torres of California, who is on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, promotes a conspiracy theory on CNN that Putin has blackmail on President Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/oghB1NNYJY — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) December 21, 2019

“I am afraid that Vladimir Putin may have something on the president. And it is the reason why the president has continued to play the handmaid to Vladimir Putin, inviting him to the White House and opening the doors and not having any advisers present, taking the notes from the interpreter and continuing to talk to him and continuing to parrot everything that he tells him,” Torres told CNN host Brianna Keilar.

"Russia is no friend of the U.S. They have never been a friend to us. They continue to compromise us internationally. They continue to attack our friends and our allies overseas. So, we have to be very careful, we have to keep a close eye on how this continues to evolve," Torres continued.