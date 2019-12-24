Trump campaign launches ‘Democrats for Trump,’ seeking disaffected liberals

Has the left gone too left, making the right the new center?

The Trump reelection campaign is betting that “disaffected Democrats” have had enough of radical progressivism, launching the “Democrats for Trump” coalition on Thursday.

“From the sham impeachment to the outright embrace of socialism, the Democrat party of today is unrecognizable and leaving moderate Democrats behind,” said President Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, in a statement. “For Democrats who feel abandoned by the socialist radicalization of their party, there is room for you on Team Trump and we welcome you to join the movement and a President that are putting America first.”

House Dems sitting in @realDonaldTrump won districts know a vote for impeachment is a vote to lose their seats in 2020. Internal polling shows voters in those districts OPPOSE impeachment by 10 points. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0awptpoiP5 — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) December 17, 2019

Parscale also took to Twitter to release campaign internal polling showing the possibility of Democrats holding House seats in districts won by Trump in 2016.