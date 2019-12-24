Poll Finds Two-Thirds Of Voters Think Dems More Interested In Impeachment Than Passing Legislation. A Majority Of Dem Voters Agree.

According to a Zogby Analytics survey taken just before the impeachment vote on Wednesday, impeaching President Trump will genuinely hurt the Democrats in 2020, as 67% of voters said that they “believe the Democrats are more interested in impeaching the president as opposed to passing legislation.”

Even more astonishing was this tidbit: 53% of Democrats agreed with that statement.

Jonathan Zogby told The Washington Examiner, “This feeling of politics first permeated a majority of every subgroup: all felt that Democrats in Congress were more concerned with impeaching the president rather than passing legislation that helps Americans.”

Breaking it down into various groups, the Examiner noted that 69% of men, 65% of women (65%), 54% of voters aged 18-29, 56% of Hispanics (56%), 61% of African Americans, 67% of Independents, ad 67% of suburban voters agreed with that statement.