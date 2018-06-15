New Jersey Governor Signs 6 Gun Control Laws, Tightening Already Strict Regs

Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey became the latest state executive to sign new gun-control bills into law amid increased pressure by activist groups nationwide.

According to Newsmax, the Democratic governor introduced six additional laws designed to further limit gun ownership in a state that already had some of the nation’s most restrictive legislation.

As with many such proposals this year, the legislation that went into effect this week was introduced in the aftermath of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida on February 14.

Murphy signed the bills into law on Wednesday, issuing a statement citing the perceived benefits of the cumulative approach to firearms.

New Jersey’s kids deserve better than to live in fear of gun violence. Join me in Trenton as I sign landmark gun safety legislation: https://t.co/u29qeODzDw — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 13, 2018

“We are going to be a leader in the fight for common-sense gun safety,” he said during a ceremony at the Hughes Justice Complex in Trenton. “New Jersey will lead.”

Not satisfied with the statewide changes, the governor urged supporters in New Jersey to make their opinions known at the ballot box. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1