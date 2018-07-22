WATCH: Hot Mic Catches Incredible Message Marine Whispered to Trump

A former Marine who served with Secretary of Defense James Mattis and White House chief of staff John Kelly had a special message he wanted to deliver to President Donald Trump during a jobs event on Thursday.

Trump invited numerous leaders from some of America’s top companies and business associations to the White House for a “Pledge to America’s Workers” event.

Among them was Microsoft vice president of military affairs Chris Cortez, who served in the Marines for over 30 years, reaching the rank of major general.

He is a veteran of Operation Desert Storm and was director of operations for the United States Pacific Command.

Cortez told Trump at Thursday’s jobs event, “Mr. President, on behalf of Microsoft — 10,000 opportunities — I’m really proud to be their representative.”

The retired general then lowered the mic and added in a hushed tone, “I served 33 years in the Marines.”

“Whoa, that’s fantastic,” the president responded. – READ MORE

But if the media thought their over-the-top, hair-on-fire freakout over Trump’s failure to figuratively slap Putin on the world stage and publicly admonish him for allegedly “hacking” and interfering in the 2016 election would serve to separate Trump from his base, a report from The Hill shows just how wrong that assumption truly was.

That report cited a new poll, which showed that nearly 80 percent of Republicans thought that Trump had performed appropriately at the summit and approved of his remarks during the joint media briefing at the conclusion.

That poll was conducted by Axios and Survey Monkey, and revealed that 79 percent of Republicans approved of the manner in which Trump handled the press conference with Putin, while only 18 percent of Republicans registered their disapproval.

Of course, some 91 percent of Democrats disapproved of Trump’s remarks, and the negative media coverage may have had an effect on independent voters, as they disapproved of Trump’s comments by a margin of 62 to 33 percent. – READ MORE

