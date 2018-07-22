VIDEO: Watch What Happens When Libs Think Obama and Hillary’s Quotes Are Trump’s

“I feel that is probably the most dangerous thing that you can say because he’s basically offering carte blanche to anything that could potentially happen after 2020,” one man said. “I think all of us as Americans and really voters need to recognize that and be very serious with our vote.”

At least one guy noticed that it “sounds familiar to what happened to the last president.” Well, at least some people have longer memories than others.

When it came to flexibility, at least one person was honest, saying that it was “why I’m biased-speaking, I mean, I think he should have had more flexibility.”

“I do know that, actually, but I think it’s all about context as well,” a different man said. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump is almost certainly a traitor and is being controlled by Russia … at least that’s what the media and the president’s liberal opponents have been implying.

Short memories seem to be rampant among Democrats. On Thursday, Trump gave them a wake-up call by tweeting a 2010 video from none other than Hillary Clinton.

Will the Dems and Fake News ever learn? This is classic! pic.twitter.com/kSX3ROI4QG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2018

“Will the Dems and Fake News ever learn? This is classic!” the president posted.

The eight-year-old video came from an interview that Clinton gave with First Channel Television, which according to Townhall is partially owned by the Russian government.

In the remarkably Trump-sounding interview, Clinton sounded downright friendly to Russia, and declared that a “strong Russia” would be a good thing for America and our allies. – READ MORE

