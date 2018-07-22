British Woman Found Dead After Using Perfume, Turns Out it Was Actually Soviet-Era Nerve Agent

Dawn Sturgess thought she was applying a daub of perfume. Instead, authorities say the 44-year-old Britisher accidentally applied a Soviet-era nerve agent used in an attempt on the life of a former Russian spy in the U.K.

Unlike the spy, however, Sturgess would succumb to the poison.

According to CNN, Sturgess and her partner, 45-year-old Charlie Rowley, live in the town of Amesbury, close to Salisbury. On June 30, Sturgess collapsed in her home and was taken to the hospital. Rowley was later transported to the hospital after he felt sick.

It quickly became apparent to authorities that Sturgess and Rowley had been sickened by the same poison used against former Russian spy and MI6 double agent Sergei Skripal (and his daughter Yulia) on March 4. Both were found passed out on a bench in Salisbury and rushed to the hospital.

Skripal and his daughter were treated and released. It was eventually determined that they had been poisoned by novichok — a nerve agent that causes slowing of the heart and restriction of airways — placed on the handles of Skripal’s car door. – READ MORE

During an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Schiff mentioned a New York Magazine article by Jonathan Chait, which suggested that during a visit to Moscow in July 1987, Trump had become an agent of the Soviet Union.

According to New York Magazine: “The safest assumption is that it’s entirely coincidental that Trump launched a national campaign, with himself as spokesman, built around themes that dovetailed closely with Soviet foreign-policy goals shortly after his Moscow stay. Indeed, it seems slightly insane to contemplate the possibility that a secret relationship between Trump and Russia dates back this far. But it can’t be dismissed completely. How do you even think about the small but real chance — 10 percent? 20 percent? — that the president of the United States has been covertly influenced or personally compromised by a hostile foreign power for decades?”

“I will say this, too: you might have seen in New York Magazine, there was a story that hypothesized, ‘what if Donald Trump was a Soviet sleeper since the 1980s?’ No sleeper would be this blatant,” Schiff said. “A sleeper’s Russian handlers would say, ‘don’t be so obvious.’” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1