Politics TV
WATCH: Hillary eye problems return as she yells during speech
Add apparent eye issues to Hillary Clinton’s lengthy list of health concerns.
During a speech this week to the New York Democratic Party, the failed presidential candidate’s eyes appeared at times to not be in sync with one another, especially when she would look to her right.
The apparent issue was first noticeable in 2016, during a speech in Philadelphia. – READ MORE
The American Mirror