James Woods Posts Video Taken Outside Oprah’s HQ, Shows Just How Wretched CA’s Become

The environment seems to have done all right for itself in the interim, although not particularly with any help from Gov. Moonbeam or the Dead Kennedys. However, it is seeming pretty darn dystopian, as James Woods documented with a video right outside of Oprah Winfrey’s headquarters in Hollywood:

This is the sidewalk next to Oprah Winfrey’s studio in West Hollywood. She has done extensive, and truly beautiful renovations to The Lot. Brand new apartments were built across the street. The new resident families cannot walk their children on the sidewalk to the local school. pic.twitter.com/xEsdTiRpUB — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 26, 2018

As you may have heard, California has a bit of a homelessness problem. Even Politifact — a site which, in spite of its name, isn’t known for giving particularly accurate facts on politics if those facts skew conservative — backed up one of California’s GOP gubernatorial candidates when he said “(h)omelessness has skyrocketed across California. We have the nation’s highest homelessness rate and the nation’s highest homeless population.”

They tried to prove him wrong by focusing on the word “skyrocketed” — and failed. – READ MORE

