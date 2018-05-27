Trump Frees American Prisoner Held in Captivity for 2 Years

President Donald Trump on Saturday announced the release of a 26-year-old American prisoner who had been held in captivity in Venezuela for two years.

“Good news about the release of the American hostage from Venezuela. Should be landing in D.C. this evening and be in the White House, with his family, at about 7:00 P.M.,” Trump tweeted. “The great people of Utah will be very happy!”

Looking forward to seeing Joshua Holt this evening in the White House. The great people of Utah are Celebrating! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018

Josh Holt, a Mormon missionary from Utah, was in the country to marry a women he met online when he was arrested on weapons charges.

“Venezuelan authorities arrested Holt in June 2016 while he was in Venezuela for his wedding. His family says he was framed,” Reuters reported. – READ MORE

