WATCH: Hillary Clinton declares ‘democracy in crisis’ because of all the right-wing media ‘propaganda’
It’s been over a year and a half since Hillary Clinton’s election loss, and she’s showed no signs of slowing down in her barnstorming tour explaining “What Happened,” which is mostly pointing fingers of blame at anybody and everybody not named Hillary Clinton. This week Clinton sounded the “democracy” alarm for a republic. Why? Because it’s dominated by “right-wing media propaganda,” or something – READ MORE
